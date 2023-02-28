Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Collection Champions Out-of-the-Box Thinking Featuring Stand-Out Style From Two Brands Made in the Mountains

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, announced today its all-new collaboration with Burton, the world's leading snowboard brand. The limited-edition collection includes Skullcandy fan-favorites Crusher Evo true wireless headphones, along with Push Active and Mod true wireless earbuds. Each offering features a bold asymmetrical aesthetic in a unique Naughty Nature colorway inspired by nature's wild energy and the drive to push boundaries on and off the mountain. The collaboration is available globally, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.