Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds Feature UV-Reactive Graphics that Glow When the Lights Go Low

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos, the #1 flavored tortilla chip brand3. The exclusive drop reimagines the Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds in Doritos Red with a zesty UV-reactive "blacklight" effect that looks right at home alongside dialed-in RGB setups. Ideal for gaming at home or on-the-go, the limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is available now for purchase exclusively on Skullcandy.com and will ship mid-February.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.