PARK CITY, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbudsunder $100, announced today the release of limited-edition Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds inspired by the legendary Indica-dominant Purple Haze strain. The drop celebrates increasing acceptance of the cannabis lifestyle with a display-worthy look that exudes a kick-back-and-chill vibe. The exclusive buds have rolled out globally and are available for $89.99 MSRP on Skullcandy.com, just in time for 420.


