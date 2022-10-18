Support Local Journalism

Skullcandy PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Reimagined To Pay Homage to an Iconic Favorite

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, announced today a collaboration with Street Fighter, one of the world's most iconic and best-selling gaming franchises. The Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset celebrates Street Fighter's 35th anniversary by blending state-of-the-art audio technology with the signature stylings of fan-favorite, Street Fighter II. The limited-edition drop is available now at Skullcandy.com for an MSRP of $149.99.

