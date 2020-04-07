PARK CITY, Utah, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced today the launch of MOOD BOOST, a powerful program designed in response to the growing mental health crisis among Millennials and Generation Z, especially during this difficult time.
Every month, MOOD BOOST will spotlight a positive mood and look to lift our collective spirits through:
- Exclusive music artist content
Four fast-rising music stars have joined the campaign to represent a diverse range of music genres and world views: Rapper Rico Nasty; Latinx singer-songwriter, Cuco; Indie-pop singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton and London-based pop sensation, Rina Sawayama.
- Insightful athlete content
As a brand founded at the intersection of music and board sports, Skullcandy will also profile its rich roster of surf, skate and snow athletes through interviews designed to offer uplifting stories. Followers will hear from iconic professional athletes like surfer Coco Ho, snowboarder Mark McMorris and skateboarder Jenn Soto, among others.
- Limited-edition product/art bundle drops
The hottest Skullcandy true wireless products will be released in small-batch, custom colorways and bundled with free limited-edition art prints by renowned graphic designers and pop-culture artists, including London-based Tina Touli and design duo Rude, as well as New York City artist Queen Andrea and France/Asia-based Paiheme Studio.
"The statistics are startling, The World Health Organization reports more than 300 million people suffer from depression worldwide," says Skullcandy Chief Marketing Officer, Jessica Klodnicki. "As we looked to create our new take on moods and music, we wanted to listen carefully to the voices of our core customers. It became very clear that mental health is a critical topic for them. Mood Boost is our way of shining a spotlight on this issue and ways to seek help."
Part of every bundle sale will benefit To Write Love on Her Arms to help directly fund treatment and recovery for youth suffering from depression and addiction.
"Music can play a big part in coping with depression and anxiety. Music reminds us that it's okay to feel and it's okay to be honest, and those truths relate directly to mental health," says Jamie Tworkowski, Founder, To Write Love on Her Arms. "We couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Skullcandy. Our dedication to helping people find hope fits perfectly with their Mood Boost program."
The campaign kicks off April 7 by celebrating the mood 'Blissful.' For the next 12 months, Skullcandy will explore and spotlight additional moods such as 'Original,' 'Strong,' 'Hopeful' and 'Determined' — all designed to bring a daily dose of positivity to the social feeds of the brands' many followers.
"Our younger customers believe that, if they buy from us, we should have a greater responsibility to the issues facing their generation," added Klodnicki. "Mood Boost is an important answer to their request that businesses do good in the world."
About To Write Love on Her Arms
To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since 2006, the organization has responded to more than 250,000 messages from individuals in 100 countries. TWLOHA has invested over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery. More about the story behind the movement can be found at https://www.twloha.com
About Skullcandy®
Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand with the mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products around the globe. The company's web site can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com.