Limited-Edition Earbuds and Headphones Reveal Carbon Impact To Reinforce Brand's Commitment to Transparent, Sustainable Practices

PARK CITY, Utah , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, announced today its limited-edition Transparency Series, designed to create visibility around environmental impact, while progressing an overarching commitment to carbon reduction. The series is available exclusively at Skullcandy.com with a portion of proceeds helping fund the critical climate advocacy of Protect Our Winters.

