A Portion of Proceeds from Limited-Edition "All Love" Headphones to Support Nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms with Funding LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Programs

PARK CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced today its limited-edition "All Love" Crusher Evo Headphones in partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide. The limited-edition headphones feature a Pride-inspired colorway designed to celebrate all love, all year long. The Skullcandy "All Love'' Edition Crusher Evo headphones will begin selling May 30, exclusively on Skullcandy.com. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.


