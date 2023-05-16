...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Skullcandy Unveils the Crusher ANC 2 Headphones: Bringing Bass to a Whole New Level
Fan-Favorite Headphone Gets an Upgrade, Marrying Unmatched Bass-Thumping Technology With Active Noise Canceling for a Visceral Audio Experience Like No Other
PARK CITY, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced the release of their all new Crusher ANC 2 Headphones, the newest edition to the iconic Crusher franchise. The headphones take Skullcandy's patented Adjustable Sensory Bass to the next level with the addition of Active Noise Canceling, upgradable features, hands-free voice control and more, all for an unbeatable price of $229.99 MSRP. With up to 60 hours of battery life, rapid charge technology and customizable EQ modes, these headphones are perfect for tech-savvy audiophiles who crave an immersive audio experience.
The Crusher ANC 2 headphones have been designed to deliver personalized, customizable experiences for every listener. With Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology®, users are able to create and tune features to their unique hearing preferences, and utilize hands-free voice commands to control their audio and engage with additional voice assistants. Lightweight and durable, these headphones boast design updates with comfortability in mind. Built with larger ear cups, an asymmetric yoke and a notch in the headband for improved comfort, ideal for all day wearing. The headphones are also flat-folding and collapsible, packaged in a durable travel case, making them perfect for on-the-go use.
"This latest generation of Crusher gives fans the bass response they loved in its predecessors, with the added feature of Active Noise Canceling," said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management. "We have been refining and improving the Crusher Technology for over a decade now and Crusher ANC 2 is our seventh iteration in the family. For those looking for a premium headphone, the all-new Crusher ANC 2 has it all and will no doubt deliver the world-class listening experience they crave, while layering on robust, in-demand features at a ridiculously good value."
Skullcandy developed a user experience centered around individual customization. Users can personalize the proprietary haptic bass one of three ways; rotating the adjustment wheel on the left ear cup, using the hands-free voice command "Hey Skullcandy, More Crusher," or creating bass preferences directly on the Skull-iQ app. Adjustable four-mic Active Noise Canceling not only detects and cancels noise but can now be customized and refined. Users can also set up a Personal Sound profile to tune Crusher ANC 2 to their unique hearing through a short hearing test on the app.
Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off) – And up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on
Rapid Charge – 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 4 hours of playtime
Adjustable Sensory Bass – Skullcandy's patented bass technology, is responsible for the experiential bass for 'Music You Can Feel'
Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining a crisp audio quality
Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology® – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on and adjust Stay-Aware Mode, activate your device's assistant, launch Spotify Tap, Take Photo and more
Multi-Assistants Feature – Enable additional hands-free voice services, including "Alexa" and "Hey iHeart," to connect directly to your favorite brands
Over-the-Air Updates – Update headphones via the Skull-iQ App to add new features for enhanced functionality and to extend the life of the headphones
Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels
Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer
Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear
Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Choose one of the preset EQ modes or create your own custom EQ
Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your headphones by customizing your on-board button controls
Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic connection and pairing with the last device used
Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If headphone is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app
Durable, Lightweight Design – All-day comfort with asymmetrical, ergonomic earcups
For more information, visit Skullcandy.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube. Get ready to feel the music like never before with the Crusher ANC 2 headphones from Skullcandy.
About Skullcandy®
Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.
1The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Sub Category: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.