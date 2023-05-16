Support Local Journalism

Fan-Favorite Headphone Gets an Upgrade, Marrying Unmatched Bass-Thumping Technology With Active Noise Canceling for a Visceral Audio Experience Like No Other

PARK CITY, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced the release of their all new Crusher ANC 2 Headphones, the newest edition to the iconic Crusher franchise. The headphones take Skullcandy's patented Adjustable Sensory Bass to the next level with the addition of Active Noise Canceling, upgradable features, hands-free voice control and more, all for an unbeatable price of $229.99 MSRP. With up to 60 hours of battery life, rapid charge technology and customizable EQ modes, these headphones are perfect for tech-savvy audiophiles who crave an immersive audio experience.


