SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sky Quarry Inc. ("Sky Quarry", "SQI" or the "Company"), an environmental remediation company focused on the recycling of waste asphalt shingles, is pleased to announce its equity offering under Regulation A+ (the "Offering") hosted on Equifund.com (https://equifund.com) has reached its maximum.   Accordingly, the Board of Directors has directed that the Offering will be closed on September 30, 2022.

Sky Quarry owns a state-of-the-art processing facility in Utah and has developed a proprietary process for breaking down and producing oil from waste asphalt shingles. 

