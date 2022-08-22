Sky Zone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Zone)

Sky Zone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Zone)

 By Sky Zone

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Multi-Unit Franchisee Introduces Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand to the Southwest

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced current Sky Zone multi-unit owner Josh Rathweg is opening three additional Sky Zone parks in Q3 2022. These are the first Sky Zone parks in New Mexico and West Texas, and will be based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, East El Paso and West El Paso, Texas. Each location will offer the industry leader's signature play experience and exclusive attractions to the Southwest communities. Now the owner of six parks, Rathweg's growing portfolio highlights Sky Zone's rapidly growing nationwide footprint.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you