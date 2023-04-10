Sky Zone (PRNewsfoto/Sky Zone)

Family of Local Entrepreneurs to Open Utah's First Sky Zone 

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced it will open the company's first Utah park in Saratoga Springs. Franchisees and siblings, Katherine, Dalton and Myreya Paspuel bring their extensive entrepreneurial experience to Sky Zone's introduction to the Beehive State.


