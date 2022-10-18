Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

National Aviation Academy (NAA) and SkyWest Airlines have teamed up to offer an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Pathway Program to reimburse training costs, provide mentorship opportunities, and promote direct recruitment to SkyWest Airlines, among other benefits.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SkyWest Airlines and National Aviation Academy (NAA) announced today the establishment of an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Pathway Program. This initiative shows investment in student technicians.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.