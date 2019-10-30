ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter Highlights:
- $1.79 earnings per diluted share, up 14% from $1.57 in Q3 2018
- Pre-tax income of $119 million, up from $110 million in Q3 2018; net income of $91 million, up from $83 million in Q3 2018
- Five new E175 aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019 under a previously announced agreement
SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q3 2019, including net income of $91 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $83 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for Q3 2018. Earnings per diluted share increased 14% in Q3 2019 from Q3 2018, primarily due to SkyWest's ongoing fleet transition. SkyWest has added 13 new E175 aircraft and 11 new CRJ900 aircraft since Q3 2018 and reduced aircraft ownership costs through early lease buyouts on 52 aircraft executed in 2019.
Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer and President of SkyWest, said, "We were pleased to deliver another solid quarter as we continue executing our fleet strategy and remain positioned for future opportunity based on strong demand for our product. I want to thank our SkyWest professionals for their excellent work during the quarter."
Financial Highlights
Revenue was $760 million in Q3 2019, down from $829 million in Q3 2018 due to the sale of ExpressJet Airlines ("ExpressJet") in January 2019. Excluding ExpressJet revenue in Q3 2018, Q3 2019 revenue increased $71 million, primarily from adding 24 new aircraft since Q3 2018.
Operating expenses were $614 million in Q3 2019, down from $691 million in Q3 2018, also due to the sale of ExpressJet. Excluding ExpressJet operating expenses in Q3 2018, Q3 2019 operating expenses increased $62 million, primarily from growth in operations as a result of additional aircraft placed into service since Q3 2018.
Operational Update
Aircraft deliveries under previously announced deals for Delta
New E175 aircraft to be financed and operated by SkyWest:
- Five aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019
- Six aircraft scheduled for delivery from early to mid-2020
New CRJ900 aircraft to be financed by Delta and operated by SkyWest:
- One aircraft delivered in Q3 2019
- One aircraft scheduled for delivery in mid-2020
Used E175 aircraft financed by Delta and operated by SkyWest:
- Six aircraft scheduled for in-service dates from early to mid-2020
During Q3 2019, SkyWest acquired four CRJ900 aircraft under an early lease buyout. These four aircraft are scheduled to expire under SkyWest's flying agreement with Delta in 2020.
SkyWest also anticipates removing eight CRJ700s from its flying agreement with Delta by the end of 2020. As previously announced, SkyWest has an agreement with Delta to replace these 12 used CRJ aircraft with 12 new aircraft. Following their agreement expirations, SkyWest anticipates utilizing these 12 used aircraft in various ways: placing them with other partners, using the airframe/engines as spare parts and/or leasing the airframes/engines to third parties.
Aircraft deliveries under previously announced deals for American
SkyWest is scheduled to place ten used CRJ700 aircraft with American throughout 2020 including seven used aircraft that SkyWest anticipates acquiring from a third party and three used aircraft that SkyWest expects to source through upcoming contract expirations with another SkyWest partner.
Lease agreement with a third party for 29 CRJ700 aircraft
SkyWest has placed four of 29 CRJ700 aircraft under a previously announced lease agreement with a third party for a ten-year term as of September 30, 2019. SkyWest anticipates the remaining aircraft will be placed under lease in increments through mid-2020.
Capital and Liquidity
SkyWest had $572 million in cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2019, up from $550 million at June 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, SkyWest:
- Used $25 million to repurchase stock under SkyWest's $250 million share repurchase program
- Used $30 million to acquire four CRJ900 aircraft under an early lease buyout
- Used $39 million to acquire spare engines and $33 million for other spare aircraft parts and maintenance assets
Total debt at September 30, 2019 was $3.0 billion, down from $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2019.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 40 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.
SkyWest will host its conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 results today, October 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The conference call number is 1-877-418-5293 for domestic callers, 1-866-605-3852 for Canada callers and 1-412-717-9593 for other international callers. Please call up to ten minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/31930. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest, including access information for the digital rebroadcast of the third quarter 2019 earnings call, participation at investor conferences, investor presentations and monthly traffic statistic releases, can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.
Forward Looking-Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued demand for our product, the potential benefits resulting from the sale of ExpressJet, including reduced risk, increased flexibility, efficiency and improved positioning for market opportunities, the scheduled aircraft deliveries for SkyWest Airlines in upcoming years and the related removal from service and/or placement into service of certain aircraft, the expected terms, timing and benefits related to SkyWest's leasing and joint venture transactions, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.
Actual operational and financial results of SkyWest will likely also vary, and may vary materially, from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected for a number of other reasons, including, in addition to those identified above: the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel; the financial stability of SkyWest's major partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major partners for whom SkyWest conducts flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs, and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related or other natural disasters on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
OPERATING REVENUES
Flying agreements
$ 738,838
$ 816,057
$ 2,164,173
$ 2,377,659
Airport customer service and other
21,457
13,218
64,199
40,531
Total operating revenues
760,295
829,275
2,228,372
2,418,190
OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries, wages and benefits
251,414
301,378
752,768
901,775
Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs
133,521
142,285
376,572
423,665
Depreciation and amortization
92,795
86,088
272,929
246,386
Aircraft fuel
31,063
30,258
87,570
87,208
Airport-related expenses
27,808
25,655
89,237
80,852
Aircraft rentals
17,676
36,827
55,840
119,015
Special items
-
-
21,869
-
Other operating expenses
59,577
68,859
184,634
206,511
Total operating expenses
613,854
691,350
1,841,419
2,065,412
OPERATING INCOME
146,441
137,925
386,953
352,778
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
3,542
2,283
11,081
5,692
Interest expense
(31,606)
(31,440)
(96,884)
(86,485)
Other income, net
361
1,157
47,367
3,470
Total other expense, net
(27,703)
(28,000)
(38,436)
(77,323)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
118,738
109,925
348,517
275,455
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
27,399
26,879
80,945
62,189
NET INCOME
$ 91,339
$ 83,046
$ 267,572
$ 213,266
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 1.80
$ 1.60
$ 5.24
$ 4.10
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 1.79
$ 1.57
$ 5.19
$ 4.03
Weighted average common shares
Basic
50,746
52,039
51,111
52,002
Diluted
51,129
52,981
51,568
52,976
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Cash and marketable securities
$ 571,506
$ 689,329
Other current assets
238,883
331,465
Total current assets
810,389
1,020,794
Property and equipment, net
5,245,792
4,963,732
Deposit on aircraft
50,906
42,012
Other long-term assets
490,572
286,674
Total assets
$ 6,597,659
$ 6,313,212
Current portion, long-term debt
$ 362,582
$ 350,206
Other current liabilities
598,957
574,620
Total current liabilities
961,539
924,826
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
2,622,236
2,809,768
Other long-term liabilities
897,624
614,337
Stockholders' equity
2,116,260
1,964,281
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,597,659
$ 6,313,212
Unaudited Operating Highlights – SkyWest Airlines
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Block hours
375,933
355,264
5.8%
1,096,104
1,028,492
6.6%
Departures
219,272
207,074
5.9%
627,799
592,139
6.0%
Adjusted flight completion
99.9%
99.9%
0.0 pts
99.9%
99.9%
0.0 pts
Raw flight completion
98.5%
98.9%
(0.4) pts
97.8%
98.5%
(0.7) pts
Passengers carried
11,568,831
10,784,556
7.3%
32,566,966
30,101,561
8.2%
Passenger load factor
83.9%
83.0%
0.9 pts
82.3%
81.6%
0.7 pts
Average passenger trip length
501
489
2.5%
501
490
2.2%
On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet to a third party. The unaudited operating highlights above include SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods for comparability purposes.
Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Additional Operational Information (unaudited)
SkyWest's total fleet in service increased by one aircraft during Q3 2019, as follows:
Aircraft in scheduled service at June 30, 2019:
482
Additions:
New CRJ900 aircraft:
1
Aircraft in scheduled service at September 30, 2019:
483
SkyWest's total fleet in service decreased by 91 aircraft over the last 12 months, as follows:
Aircraft in scheduled service at September 30, 2018:
574
Additions:
New E175 aircraft:
13
New CRJ900 aircraft:
11
Total new aircraft added:
24
Used aircraft transitioned back into service, net
18
SkyWest Airlines removals:
CRJ900 aircraft:
(5)
ExpressJet removals:
ERJ145 aircraft:
(100)
CRJ700 aircraft:
(28)
(128)
Aircraft in scheduled service at September 30, 2019:
483
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Additional Operational Information (continued and unaudited)
Completed Block Hours by Aircraft Type
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
SkyWest Airlines:
2019
2018
Variance %
2019
2018
Variance %
E175s
135,780
120,694
12.5%
395,776
329,667
20.1%
CRJ900s
31,595
28,175
12.1%
93,988
84,588
11.1%
CRJ700s
75,612
68,621
10.2%
224,448
201,687
11.3%
CRJ200s
132,946
137,774
(3.5)%
381,892
412,550
(7.4)%
Total Block Hours
375,933
355,264
5.8%
1,096,104
1,028,492
6.6%
Aircraft in Scheduled Service and Block Hour Production Forecast for 2019
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
SkyWest Airlines aircraft (1):
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Estimate)
E175s
146
147
151
151
156
CRJ900s
41
43
42
43
43
CRJ700s
99
99
99
99
94
CRJ200s
184
187
190
190
190
Total SkyWest Airlines
470
476
482
483
483
As of
12/31/2018
ExpressJet aircraft (1):
(Actual)
ERJ145s
100
CRJ200s
16
CRJ700s
10
Total ExpressJet
126
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Total 2019
SkyWest Airlines (2):
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Estimate)
(Estimate)
Block Hours
351,928
349,389
370,782
375,933
369,000
1,465,000
(1)
The aircraft count in the table above excludes aircraft removed from SkyWest's scheduled service. Actual fleet counts may vary from the forecast due to timing of aircraft removed from service, timing of aircraft placed into service when transitioning between flying contracts, and timing of new aircraft deliveries.
As of September 30, 2019, SkyWest leased four CRJ200s, four CRJ700s and five CRJ900s to third parties (these aircraft are excluded from the table above).
(2)
Actual production may vary from estimates for various reasons including, but not limited to, timing of aircraft removals and deliveries and anticipated flight completion rates. Actual block hours presented for Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 in the table above exclude block hours operated by ExpressJet prior to the sale of ExpressJet on January 22, 2019. ExpressJet generated approximately 17,000 block hours in the month of January 2019 through the date of sale. ExpressJet also generated 81,500 block hours in Q4 2018.