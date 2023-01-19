Slapfish Salt Lake City's "seariously fresh" Poke Bowl

 By The Culinary Edge

Standout Seafood Brand's Updated Focus Allows Guests to Customize Menu Offerings in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slapfish, chef-driven seafood restaurants, announced today its partnership with The Culinary Edge (TCE), America's leading culinary innovation agency offering future-driven solutions for foodservice brands, to bring the brand's newest coastal seafood kitchen concept to three of its restaurants in the Salt Lake City market. The new and improved restaurants will open to the public on Monday, January 30. Designed to deliver on the whitespace for approachable and elevated seafood in the fast-casual space, Slapfish has created a bold offering by combining fearless flavors, fan-favorite forms, and responsibly sourced seafood that guests can't find anywhere else. Conveniently located throughout Greater Salt Lake City, each of the reimagined Slapfish locations will offer a revolutionized take on seafood cuisine paired with unwavering hospitality.


