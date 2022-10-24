Support Local Journalism

L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group Grows Better-Chicken Concept Throughout Utah with Upcoming Pleasant Grove Opening

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, is set to expand access to its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor to Utah by opening their third location in the state on October 24th at 855 S, North County Blvd, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. This is L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group's seventh Slim Chickens location.

