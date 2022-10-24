L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group Grows Better-Chicken Concept Throughout Utah with Upcoming Pleasant Grove Opening
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, is set to expand access to its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor to Utah by opening their third location in the state on October 24th at 855 S, North County Blvd, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. This is L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group's seventh Slim Chickens location.
Utah has embraced the Slim Chickens brand, our food and our people. One of the most frequent guest comments we receive is from customers who have to drive more than 30 minutes to eat our food, asking us, when are we coming to their area?
"Our new Pleasant Grove location will improve customer access to our delicious chicken," said Will Smith, franchise operator and founding member with the L.O.V.E Restaurant Group. Aside from bringing fantastic food and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Pleasant Grove Slim Chickens location will also make a positive impact by creating over 80 new jobs in the community. "An important part of our mission at L.O.V.E is to lead, mentor and develop our employees, for many of whom this is their first job. The most important part of our mission is welcoming our customers with Southern hospitality, while serving a hot, delicious meal that is of great value to our customers, in a clean and safe environment," Smith said.
The Pleasant Grove opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand is now in 30 states with 190 U.S. and International openings and an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.
"Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Pleasant Grove market," said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 house-made sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from guests and industry experts alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken & waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 190 locations opened and a fanatical following in 30 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.