LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slingshot, the customer engagement and sales service platform for home services providers, and pest management expert Anticimex achieved a 5-10X ROI in the last year on their continued partnership. As the 3rd largest pest management provider worldwide, Anticimex's brands have grown through COVID as online search for outdoor, home services have increased by more than 200%.
With unprecedented change this year, Anticimex needed to leverage strategic resources to meet consumer demand. "Besides COVID, this year brought a lot of changes for our brands and what to account for with our summer ramp and seasonality," says Brian Alexson, VP at Anticimex. "Critical to our performance was expanding Slingshot with our sales calls. They got behind us with a full-dedicated team within days. Our brands, Viking, Modern, Waynes, and American all have had more intake, more volume, and the Slingshot team to support."
Slingshot provides home services operators, such as pest control and lawn care companies, with a turnkey, 24/7, omni-channel call-center solution that engages leads, increases close rates, and improves the overall customer experience. Taylor Olson, CEO at Slingshot says, "Changing consumer behaviors and the on-demand economy has drastically changed how PCOs operate. It's crucial that response is immediate and hold times are short. Anticimex has committed to that and the result has been phenomenal with over 30,000 customer interactions this year."
While it's been three years since Anticimex began using Slingshot, utilization has doubled over the last 12 months and revenue through Slingshot has tripled, increasing ROI to over 500 percent and almost 10X in some locations. "We're really excited with Slingshot's partnership and the growth we've experienced. Their team has been efficient in helping us manage challenges with training and turnover. I can't say enough about how they've been an excellent resource as a 24/7 contact center solution," remarked Brian.
For more information about 24/7 sales and customer support, please visit www.getslingshot.com.
About Anticimex
Anticimex is the modern pest control company. Through prevention, new technology and sustainable solutions, we meet the new demands for healthy environments, for both individuals and businesses. Anticimex employs around 7,000 people, serving more than 3 million customers worldwide. Total revenue in 2018 amounted to approximately 670M USD. Read more at www.anticimex.com.
About Slingshot
Since 2014, Slingshot has helped home service providers adapt to the on-demand economy. Slingshot helps businesses elevate their brands, expand their customer bases, and instantly engage with current and potential customers 24 hours a day. We believe in a world where conversations matter, where technology enhances human interaction instead of replacing it, and where people can effortlessly connect with service providers that help home feel like home.
Learn more at www.getslingshot.com.