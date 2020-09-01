LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slingshot, the leading 24/7 customer engagement and sales service platform for home services providers, released new technology that gives clients the ability to meet their customers in multiple communication channels all from a single centralized desktop application. This platform enhancement is a free upgrade to all existing clients without any additional cost or minutes to their service plans.
In today's on-demand economy, not only do consumers expect 24/7 assistance from businesses, but they expect assistance to respond through their preferred channels of communication be it phone, text, web chat, or email. With consumers having access to countless businesses with similar services and pricing, it's important for home services businesses to be as accessible as possible and still provide a 5-star customer experience.
Central Inbox, Slingshot's customer engagement platform, solves the pain of scattered communication channels that delay response. Adam Tolman, head of product at Slingshot, says, "Clients were jumping in and out of disparate systems to respond to customers who were reaching out through various channels. Now clients can quickly engage with customers through our centralized inbox without having to jump from one platform to the next."
Ben Hulse, Owner at Simply Green Pest Control says, "When customers have the option to contact you in so many different ways these days, it's hard to keep track of it all, organize it, and only give access in a secure way to my employees. Central Inbox has made it very simple to solve all of that."
Central Inbox helps customers never miss a lead. Frontline Pest Control's President, Gui Bergeron, says, "Meeting our customers in the channels that they're using most and accustomed to is an important part of our strategy. The convenience of being able to see all these incoming messages in one place is truly underrated. After hours we never miss a lead and current customers that prefer that communication aren't mismanaged."
Regardless of their service plan level, Slingshot users can now use Central Inbox to manage communication with their customers, assign follow-up to their teams, and turn over omni-channel coverage to Slingshot when needed. Taylor Olson, CEO at Slingshot remarks, "It has always been our goal to make sure every lead can be captured and every customer need can be managed. Central Inbox makes that goal easier for our clients in a very unique platform."
To learn more, visit www.getslingshot.com.
About Slingshot
Since 2014, Slingshot has helped home service providers adapt to the on-demand economy and works with more than 30 percent of the top 100 pest control companies in the U.S.. Slingshot helps businesses elevate their brands, expand their customer bases, and instantly engage with current and potential customers 24 hours a day. We believe in a world where conversations matter, where technology enhances human interaction instead of replacing it, and where people can effortlessly connect with service providers that help home feel like home.