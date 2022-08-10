Support Local Journalism

  • Each campus receiving donation will save up to $7,500 annually in water cost
  • Over 100,000 Smart Rain's SmartController™ donations will save money year over year for each school
  • Money saved by each campus can go into other educational needs year over year

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Rain, a company dedicated to water conservation through equipment and technology, announced today that they are donating $213 million in equipment nationwide to help school districts save money on irrigation. The new program is called Smart Rain for Smart Kids and it launched at the Ogden School District in Utah in July, 2022.

