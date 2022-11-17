Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Rain, an irrigation technology company, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list. The list honors technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries–from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

Smart Rain wins Fast Company's Biggest Things in Tech award.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.