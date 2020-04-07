LEHI, Utah, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smash Innovations, a software solutions company in Lehi Utah, today announced they have expanded the video conference minutes included in their remote work platform Starter Package from 60 minutes to unlimited to support the millions of Americans transitioning to a remote workplace due to the COVID-19 quarantine.
This platform features a robust CRM & suite of business tools designed to provide users with a complete, virtual workspace. The encrypted video conference & chat features are helping individuals & businesses come together during a time of isolation and wide-spread quarantine.
"The question we hear the most right now is how do we go to work without going to work," stated Jerry Ulrich, Founder & CEO of Smash Innovations. "We provide everything you need to work remotely! In addition to the video conference & chat system, our solution features complete project integration. Team members can meet up remotely and work on projects using our state-of-the-art Project Management platform. Smash provides the features needed to effectively manage projects & relationships & collaborate with your team all from one affordable hub."
Given the recent news regarding the largest video conferencing platform being hacked, security is on everyone's mind. The Smash platform, including the video conference & chat features, utilizes end-to-end TLS 1.3 protocol encryption. Users can add a password to make the video conference sessions even more secure.
Kevin Kern, Smash President stated, "Business owners and entrepreneurs are scrambling to effectively manage their teams remotely now and the costs can add up quickly. Smash eliminates the need to pay for costly tools like Salesforce, Zoom, Mailchimp, Slack, Acuity Scheduling & Monday.com."
Unlike other products on the market, the Smash CRM Business Tool Suite is a full service, remote work solution.
For information regarding the Smash CRM Business Tool Suite, watch this brief video https://youtu.be/BY1HhQXT97w
You may also visit the Smash website at https://smashinnovations.com/covid19 or call Smash directly at the numbers provided below:
Vivienne Russell
Chief Business Development Officer
(801) 405-7536
Jerry Ulrich
Chief Executive Officer
(801) 381-5111