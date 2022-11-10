Smile Doctors is the largest OSO in the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Smile Doctors)

Smile Doctors is the largest OSO in the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Smile Doctors)

 By Smile Doctors

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

OSO welcomes 13 new doctors in Q3, with the addition of new affiliated orthodontic practices

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors is continuing its strategic growth as the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. with entrance into Arkansas and Utah in Q3 2022, bringing the total number of states in the Smile Doctors network of leading orthodontic practices to 27.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.