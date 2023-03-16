Support Local Journalism

Football players from Brigham Young University and Utah State, members of the Utah legislature and Jimmer Fredette's Foundation join in "Points for Protein" hunger relief event

SMITHFIELD, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc., the Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) and the Fredette Family Foundation delivered 35,000 pounds of protein, or 140,000 servings, to Utah Food Bank to push the organizations' joint "Points for Protein" campaign over the goal line.


