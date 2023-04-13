Unleashed Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unleashed Brands)

Married Entrepreneurs Grow in Utah with Dual Ownership of Snapology and Premier Martial Arts 

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam and Charlee Ruben, established franchisees of children's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) brand Snapology in Lehi, Utah, have acquired three existing and five new Premier Martial Arts locations in the state, becoming multi-brand owners with Unleashed Brands, the world's leading youth enrichment franchise platform company. This expansion demonstrates the Ruben's continual dedication to the Unleashed Brands' mission of providing more youth in the Utah communities with opportunities to learn, play and grow.


