SocialClimb helps healthcare providers grow their business by improving their online reputations and dominating local search results to acquire new patients. Its industry-leading platform uses predictive analytics to automatically deliver targeted ads t...

SocialClimb helps healthcare providers grow their business by improving their online reputations and dominating local search results to acquire new patients. Its industry-leading platform uses predictive analytics to automatically deliver targeted ads to profitable patients and measure the results of their marketing campaigns to know their patient acquisition cost and ROI.

 By SocialClimb

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialClimb, the leading provider of healthcare marketing software that connects physicians with high-value patients, announces it is now offering Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey collection and submission solutions, including OAS CAHPS, HCAHPS, and CG-CAHPS.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you