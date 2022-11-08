SocialClimb helps healthcare providers grow their business by improving their online reputations and dominating local search results to acquire new patients. Its industry-leading platform uses predictive analytics to automatically deliver targeted ads t...

SocialClimb helps healthcare providers grow their business by improving their online reputations and dominating local search results to acquire new patients. Its industry-leading platform uses predictive analytics to automatically deliver targeted ads to profitable patients and measure the results of their marketing campaigns to know their patient acquisition cost and ROI. (PRNewsfoto/SocialClimb)

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialClimb, a leading Software-as-a-Service Healthcare Marketing Platform, announced today that they raised $8.5 million of growth capital from Spring Capital Partners and Resolve Growth Partners to further accelerate growth. Over the past two years, the Company has continued its expansion upmarket to larger practices and hospital groups. This investment will focus on driving additional product development and market expansion into those segments.


