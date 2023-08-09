Helping practices deliver the right message to the right patient at the right time so every patient feels like the only patient.

 By Solutionreach

Experienced healthcare technology industry veteran to lead Solutionreach through the company's next phase of growth

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, a leading patient engagement and communication platform for medical, dental, and vision practices, announced today that industry veteran Ken Ernsting has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer. Solutionreach founder Jim Higgins will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.


