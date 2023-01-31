Helping practices deliver the right message to the right patient at the right time so every patient feels like the only patient.

Helping practices deliver the right message to the right patient at the right time so every patient feels like the only patient.

 By Solutionreach

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Series of Platform Upgrades and Integrations Aim to Revolutionize Customer Experience 

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, the leading patient communication and retention platform for medical, dental and vision practices, announced today the launch of new branding, a redesigned website and several added product features it developed in the past year. Together, the enhancements reinforce Solutionreach as the most robust, engaging and user-friendly technology of its class.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.