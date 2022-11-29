Support Local Journalism

SoVerry will provide IT consulting services for the L3Harris DOD Implementation Project

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoVerry Inc. announced today that it has secured a contract with L3Harris Technologies to provide IT consulting services for the L3Harris DOD Implementation Project. This major software project, in which nearly 20 divisions will be brought onto L3Harris's SAP system, is expected to continue over several years. SoVerry, which was formed only recently, has been awarded an initial one-year contract with possibility of extension.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

