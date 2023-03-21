These Lavender Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Bars are naturally infused with the delicate scent of freshly picked lavender, leaving hair soft, smooth and radiant
OREM, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori™, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand is excited to offer this limited- quantity and limited-time product. Click here to learn about its new Lavender Purple Bars which are only available until the end of March 2023.
Lavender has long been lauded for its positive effects on mood and its anti-inflammatory effects. Now it's being combined with the same Longsheng Rice and natural ingredients used by the Red Yao of Longsheng, China for centuries. Viori shampoo and conditioner bars are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free, pH balanced, natural, 100% vegan, plastic-free, sustainable, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.
Viori's Lavender Purple Bar, a luxurious hair cleansing and conditioning bar, will leave consumers feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Infused with the delicate scent of freshly picked lavender, this bar lathers up to provide a gentle yet invigorating hair care experience. The subtle purple hue of the bar is derived through the use of natural sweet potato powder, a testament to Viori's commitment to using only the finest natural ingredients. The Lavender Purple Bar is formulated with a nourishing blend of natural oils and butters that work together to cleanse, condition, and strengthen hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and radiant.
"Our Purple Lavender shampoo and conditioner bars are not only great for hair, they're also beautiful and our fans have been raving about them," said Tszman Fisher, co-founder of Viori. "Lavender is the most popular essential oil scent in the world so it's no surprise our customers are excited by this limited time offer, we're confident this will sell out quickly."
Lavender Purple Shampoo + Conditioner Bars are good for all hair types and gentle enough for daily use.
Viori Products
Shampoo and Conditioner Bars Viori™ shampoo and conditioner bars are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free, pH balanced, natural, 100% vegan, plastic-free, sustainable, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.
Sunrise Mist Dry Shampoo This fast-absorbing dry shampoo nourishes hair, neutralizes odor and leaves no residue. Its light cocoa, vanilla scent is 100% natural and is talc-free. It's 100% natural, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and plastic-free.
Body wash Bars Viori™ body wash bars cleanse and moisturize the skin. They're 100% natural, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and plastic-free. Available in natural aloe scent or unscented.
Handcrafted Bamboo Comb Made by a guild of bamboo artisans who have been nurturing their local bamboo and perfecting their craft for centuries. Bamboo gently massages the scalp and detangles hair, promoting circulation and distributing natural oils to increase shine.
Bamboo bar holders. Handcrafted by local villagers in southern China. These bamboo bar holders are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and 100% sustainable. You can also stack these holders in order to save space in the shower.
Digital Gift Cards Not sure what to buy? A gift card lets the recipient choose whatever they want.
To order Viori products visit https://viori.com/
About Viori™
All Viori™ products contain the same, ritually prepared Longsheng rice water used by the Red Yao for centuries. Viori works directly with the Red Yao to purchase their ancient rice, at a premium, to create a long-term, sustainable partnership. Viori works with the Red Yao directly to initiate projects to bring about economic prosperity, ecological harmony, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing for their tribe.
To learn more about Viori's mission click here.
