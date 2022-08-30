Childcare joins Stage Marketing's competitive benefits program, which already includes medical insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, bereavement leave, parental leave, PTO and sick leave.
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stage Marketing, a full-funnel digital and experiential marketing agency, announced today that it will be offering free childcare as a benefit to its employees.
Since its inception in 2009, Stage Marketing has recognized the importance of family, which is a main reason the company has always embraced a remote work environment and the increased flexibility it affords employees. Recognizing the stress of juggling career and family responsibilities, Stage Marketing decided to expand benefits to include free childcare. This benefit will allow employees to continue prioritizing professionalism and high-quality work while knowing their children are in good hands.
"One of our core values at Stage is flexibility, and that includes providing a flexible work-life balance," said Emily Woll, chief operating officer. "At Stage Marketing, it is important to us that team members are able to focus on their loved ones. We are passionate about bringing employees valuable benefits and are excited to offer this to our talented team."
Utah resident and Stage Marketing project manager Lindsey Certonio leads the program. She graduated from Utah Tech University with a bachelor's in business administration in 2021 and has spent the last couple of years honing her skills as a project manager, event specialist, and public relationship representative.
"Lindsey embodies the company's core values of kindness, flexibility, grit, and quality," said Lathum Nelson, CEO of Stage. "She is an excellent leader and experienced project manager at Stage who is perfectly suited to running this company benefit program."
"I am excited for this opportunity to provide our talented team with such a valuable benefit," Certonio said. "I am lucky to work for a company that saw a need their employees had and quickly made a solution to help."
