The addition increases the indoor product line in the big active play space while also moving StairSlide into the great outdoors.

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StairSlide, the family brand making indoor play active and fun, announces the acquisition of b4Adventure. This addition will expand the line of merchandise with nearly 200 outdoor products. b4Adventure is the industry leader in ziplines, slacklines, and backyard and indoor swings and games. StairSlide is a current viral sensation featuring patented technology that turns any staircase into a slide zone for indoor play that gets kids moving and away from their screens. The acquisition was finalized on December 30, 2022.


