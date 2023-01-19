The addition increases the indoor product line in the big active play space while also moving StairSlide into the great outdoors.
LINDON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StairSlide, the family brand making indoor play active and fun, announces the acquisition of b4Adventure. This addition will expand the line of merchandise with nearly 200 outdoor products. b4Adventure is the industry leader in ziplines, slacklines, and backyard and indoor swings and games. StairSlide is a current viral sensation featuring patented technology that turns any staircase into a slide zone for indoor play that gets kids moving and away from their screens. The acquisition was finalized on December 30, 2022.
StairSlide has reimagined active play with an array of world-class products, furthering its goal to challenge children to grow mentally, physically and emotionally. The expansion with b4Adventure strategically positions both brands in the big active play space with products aimed at thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
"We started StairSlide because we liked bringing big fun home," said Vice President Jeremy Howlett. "We believe kids benefit most from active, imaginative and cooperative play. So you can imagine how beyond excited we were to add to our existing line a whole range of big, active, fun products true to our mission that give kids an alternative to the little screens that seem to be taking over."
The b4Adventure line develops kinesthetics, core muscles and problem-solving skills during important milestones throughout childhood development. Kids independently explore the natural and physical world in an unstructured setting. The Ninjaline® and Swingline products transform the traditional slackline by adding dozens of fun elements that turn it into a playground. Its ziplines offer a wide array of backyard fun, while its indoor and big outdoor swings (40" and 50" versions) cater to kids' intrinsic joy in swinging. The Slackers®, Playzone Fit®, Ripline®, and 4Fun outdoor games further the adventure and build on motor skills, balance and coordination.
The acquisition allows StairSlide to offer kids of all ages even more toys to match their wonder and excitement, reimagining active play with a world of products that seamlessly fit into its company's ethos.
StairSlide is a patent-pending children's slide--a safer alternative for kids to slide and play on indoor stairs! Swap out the sleeping bag or laundry basket. Lightweight, durable and neatly nests into a compact bundle to save storage space. Its recent purchase of the leader in outdoor equipment, b4Adventures, expands its market reach to give families more room for fun.
