There's a new brand on the block and it's coming to NBA All-Star with a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime refreshment

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARRY, PepsiCo's newly unveiled lemon lime flavored soda, will become the official soft drink of the NBA, the WNBA and NBA G League in North America. Capitalizing on the leagues' successful partnership with MTN DEW, STARRY will leverage the platform of the biggest weekend in basketball to make a splash, becoming the title partner of the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, which takes place on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah, live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.


