 By USANA

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is striving to help people get back on track with their personal goals in a chaotic world. Its new Start Something! campaign was recently announced at the company's 30th Anniversary International Convention. Start Something! encourages USANA business owners and customers to take action and start something in their lives—no matter how big or small. It's about showing the world what makes you feel alive, joyful, and motivated—and inspiring those around you to take action as well.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9001251-usana-start-something-amazing-campaign/

