YouScience solution helps support the state's workforce development initiatives; over 1 million students will have access to YouScience's aptitude assessment to align natural talents with in-demand careers

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience, the leading college and career readiness company, today announced the State of Georgia has approved the continued use of the company's aptitude assessment, YouScience Discovery, for more than 1 million K12 students, and students within the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), which includes 22 technical colleges across 88 campuses. Last year alone, roughly 240,000 7th and 10th grade students in Georgia took YouScience Discovery to identify their natural abilities and align them with potential careers.


