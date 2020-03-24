OREM, Utah, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of development, StateFoodSafety launched a free online training course for charitable feeding volunteers on March 18.
The 22-minute course provides volunteers with a basic understanding of vital food safety principles. Topics covered include how to safely serve food to highly susceptible populations, proper food worker health and hygiene, and how to keep food safe during transportation, receiving, storage, and preparation. The course can be used to help train volunteers for charitable feeding programs as well as for disaster relief operations.
In a normal year, about 1 in 9 people, or 37 million Americans, struggle with hunger in the United States. But when disaster strikes, there can be even more people in trouble than before.
Although food safety training is generally not required for volunteers, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) found that training has the potential to significantly improve their behavior toward food safety. Food safety is especially important for charitable organizations because many of the people served are highly susceptible to foodborne illness.
"This is a time of unusual circumstances where everyone needs to come together and do what they can to help the community," said Bryan Chapman, CEO of StateFoodSafety. "So many organizations and people exemplify this behavior. We are just hoping to help as well, even in a small way."
Along with the disaster relief training course, StateFoodSafety offers other free resources that are intended to help in times of need including multiple food safety posters, handwashing stickers, and handwashing videos.
This course does not replace a food handler card or a food protection manager certification. It is intended to teach foodservice volunteers essential food safety principles.
About StateFoodSafety
StateFoodSafety develops and publishes technology-enhanced food safety certification and training programs that provide superior value to regulatory, restaurant, and hospitality communities. StateFoodSafety's goal is to be the most credible, current, and customer-centric food safety education company in America.
For more information please contact Emily Western at 236497@email4pr.com or (335) 208-4170.