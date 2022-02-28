LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With inflation pushing online apparel prices up by 16.6% for the 2021 holiday season, Steals.com has kept consumers returning to its online storefront by offering high-quality, name-brand fashions at lower prices. It is a strategy that has served the online marketplace well, setting it apart from major retailers that find it difficult to compete.
According to Adobe, January's price increases marked the 20th consecutive month of year-over-year online inflation, surpassing December and November's record high increases despite the traditional Black Friday sales incentives. This inflationary trend is predicted to continue in 2022 with no signs of easing due to shipping and supply shortages.
Holiday inflation hit the apparel industry hard as it met with increasing raw material and shipping costs. Amidst the steady inflation and fewer discounts with other retailers, Steals.com doubles down on its goal and mission to provide affordable clothing, jewelry and other apparel options to a global market.
"The world and online shopping might be raising prices, but we're lowering them," said Ryan Treft, CEO of Steals.com. Where most online and off retailers struggled with cargo delays from supply chain issues and congested ports, Steals.com is sitting on over 1m units of brand new, brand name pieces of clothing.
"Our loyal customers have found Steals.com to be an affordable option for high-quality apparel for the entire family. By alleviating department stores of their excessive inventory at the beginning of the pandemic we were not only able to help the department store, but also give consumers the best value when shopping online."
Regardless of price inflation, online shopping remains one of the most popular pastimes for individuals. Consumers can enjoy the ease and safety of shopping from home while avoiding the uncertainty of finding what they are looking for and risks to their health. E-commerce in the last two years has shifted from being a mindless task with potentially limiting and depleted options to a daily activity that is more likely to provide the desired product.
"Our entire focus for Steals.com is to offer the best deal available on high quality apparel," said Madsen Wessman of Steals.com. "We add thousands of new listings every week so you're bound to find a "steal" on a product you love."
For more information, visit http://www.steals.com or contact sydney@teamchicexecs.com.
About Steals.com:
Relaunched in October 2021, Steals.com is the go-to source for well-known fashion brands at discounted prices. Steals.com continues to deliver on the original mission to "send joy." It's not just a deal, it's a steal. With over 10,000 options to choose from, it's the exclusive network for finding a bargain on all apparel and home goods needs.
Media Contact
Sydney Bennett, Steals.com, 5737957981, sydney@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Steals.com