Women Tech Council's SheTech provides career experiences and role models to activate and inspire girls into STEM fields
SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in technology, today held SheTech Explorer Day, a day-long event to activate, engage and inspire high school girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The event drew nearly 3,000 girls from 125 schools across the state to learn about and experience STEM careers. They also met role models and mentors from 125 companies who helped them see what STEM fields are like and give them a vision of what they can achieve.
"Creating personal connections with mentors and professionals who work in these industries does more to activate girls into these fields than any skill, course or workshop," said Cydni Tetro, president of Women Tech Council. "These interactions open their minds to the possibilities of working in STEM and alter the trajectory of their futures, their families, their communities, and more broadly the technology sector and global economy."
Every year, SheTech Explorer Day brings together thousands of high school girls with hundreds of industry mentors and leading technology companies into a day of hands-on experiences, career workshops and mentor interactions. This year's event included nearly 3,000 girls from 125 schools. Each experience and opportunity helps students see the opportunities in STEM fields and the need for them in these industries, as well as the impact they can create in technology careers. Thirty girls also received scholarships at the event to support their pursuit of STEM degrees.
Since its inception, SheTech has activated more than 30,000 girls to pursue STEM fields. In addition to Explorer Day, SheTech gives girls year-round opportunities to interact with mentors and role models, engage with industry events, experience different jobs and internships, and access resources at their own school or district to engage in STEM. With this continuing exposure and industry integration, SheTech graduates are prepared and inspired to launch successful careers.
The 2023 Explorer Day event was sponsored by Adobe, Ancestry, Brandless, Clearlink, Cox Automotive, Dell Technologies, Entrata, Meta, Vivint and VMware.
Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.
