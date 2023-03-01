Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Women Tech Council's SheTech provides career experiences and role models to activate and inspire girls into STEM fields

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in technology, today held SheTech Explorer Day, a day-long event to activate, engage and inspire high school girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The event drew nearly 3,000 girls from 125 schools across the state to learn about and experience STEM careers. They also met role models and mentors from 125 companies who helped them see what STEM fields are like and give them a vision of what they can achieve.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.