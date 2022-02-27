SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephanie Hodge, a graduate of family studies, an adventure-seeker who is known for her competitive spirit, a faithful believer of God; has completed her new book "Race for the Realm": a compelling novel that revolves around Harley and her beloved horse, Angel, as they embark on a journey to the Realm of horses. Harley, with no knowledge of the Realm or the world she was about to discover, was chosen to participate in its legendary Race. Unforeseen obstacles await and Harley's destiny is revealed as her adventure unfolds.
Hodge shares, "'As we rode through the dark, I realized that the sounds of her hooves hitting the ground had slowly faded. I looked down and saw that the ground was getting farther and farther away. I let go of Angel's neck, sat up on her back, and looked out around us. Protruding from each of her sides, were huge, beautiful, feathered white wings.'
Harley spent most of her time with her horse, Angel, riding through the fields behind their home. Her late mother shared Harley's love for horses and adventure. Spending time with the horses was her way of spending time with her mom.
One night while out riding with her best friend, they discovered that their horses had developed an extraordinary ability, nothing like they had ever seen. They were led to a secret Realm where they learned they were not alone. Many horses from around the world had gone through a change and were gathered here with their riders.
In the Realm, Harley learned that they were not here by chance. They had been chosen to compete in the Race for the Realm. In the Race she would face life threatening situations, monstrous creatures, and a merciless group of mercenaries with one goal – to capture and use the horses for their own gain and power. Now Harley must make the decision whether she will leave her horse behind and return home or join the Race and prove that she is worthy to become a Protector of the Realm."
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Hodge's page-turning tale presents the secret world of the Protectors and their duties. This is mostly recommended for the adventure-seekers and the horse lovers.
Get ready to be amazed by the beauty of Stephanie Hodge's debut novel.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can - purchase "Race for the Realm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing