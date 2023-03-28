(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group)

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group)

 By Steward Partners Global Advisory Group

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah team brings assets on BNY Mellon | Pershing's platform to over $1 billion

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Ensign1 Wealth Partners based outside Salt Lake City as its first partner in Utah. Led by Jed Dewsnup, APMA®, and Stephen Calder, CFP®, AIF®, the four-person team based in Farmington, Utah, has cumulatively more than 115 years of industry experience. They have chosen BNY Mellon | Pershing as their custodian for the almost $500 million in client assets on which they advise.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.