Private Equity Real Estate Company, Stoic Equity Partners, begins construction on 50,000sf climate controlled, virtually managed Self Storage facility in the Beulah submarket of Pensacola scheduled to open during Q4 2023.

DAPHNE, Ala., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We identified the Beulah area for development because of the rapid population growth." said Jeremy Friedman, principal of Stoic Equity Partners. To develop the facility, Stoic Equity Partners purchased 3 acres beside the new Publix on Beulah Rd and awarded Crucible Construction from Daphne, AL the contract to construct the facility. The property will be third-party managed by StoreEase from Birmingham, AL. StoreEase provides a revolutionary solution to many of the problems in the self-storage industry. The property will be Virtually Managed using their proprietary virtual management technology which allows customers to interact with a live manager via a Kiosk which provides a superior customer experience even though the facility is unmanned. All doors and locks will be controlled by the Noké One smart access control using blue tooth technology providing superior security and convenience


