...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches valley
floors, locally up to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Private Equity Real Estate Company, Stoic Equity Partners, begins construction on 50,000sf climate controlled, virtually managed Self Storage facility in the Beulah submarket of Pensacola scheduled to open during Q4 2023.
DAPHNE, Ala., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We identified the Beulah area for development because of the rapid population growth." said Jeremy Friedman, principal of Stoic Equity Partners. To develop the facility, Stoic Equity Partners purchased 3 acres beside the new Publix on Beulah Rd and awarded Crucible Construction from Daphne, AL the contract to construct the facility. The property will be third-party managed by StoreEase from Birmingham, AL. StoreEase provides a revolutionary solution to many of the problems in the self-storage industry. The property will be Virtually Managed using their proprietary virtual management technology which allows customers to interact with a live manager via a Kiosk which provides a superior customer experience even though the facility is unmanned. All doors and locks will be controlled by the Noké One smart access control using blue tooth technology providing superior security and convenience
The development consists of one 50,000sf building which will be 100% climate controlled. The building will have a total of 379 units including a number of drive-up climate-controlled units. Because the facility is remotely managed, the lobby will include sample units to help customers decide what size unit will fit their needs. "This facility fits perfectly into our portfolio of StoreEase managed self-storage facilities," said Grant Reaves, principal of Stoic Equity Partners, "and we are looking for more value add and development opportunities throughout the Southeast."
Stoic is currently developing and acquiring existing self-storage and flex industrial properties throughout the southeast.
About Stoic Equity Partners:
Stoic Equity Partners was founded by Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves to pursue value add and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions/developments throughout the Southeast. Grant and Jeremy both come from commercial real estate brokerage and worked together for years at a prior firm. After sharpening their skills of investment real estate through brokerage, the founders decided to apply their skills to the management of commercial real estate investments as sponsor and manager.
