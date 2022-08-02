Support Local Journalism

New Capability Protects Against Supply Chain Risks, Ensures Compliance, Streamlines Procurement, and Reduces Costs

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today launched its new Supply Chain Intelligence solution to enable organizations to screen suppliers at scale for geopolitical and compliance risk. Strider's automated screening provides actionable and contextualized data that allows users to more quickly adapt to changing business and compliance needs driven by rapidly evolving geopolitical trends.

