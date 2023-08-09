Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today launched Sentry, a risk intelligence solution that empowers organizations to safely protect their intellectual property (IP) and technology by instantly illuminating potential connections to state-sponsored risk for talent, partners, and collaborators.  

"State-sponsored actors relentlessly target private sector organizations and their talent to acquire confidential IP, technology, and know-how to advance their national interests," said Eric Levesque, COO and co-founder of Strider. "One tried and true tactic is to recruit individuals at targeted organizations with access to the desired technology. Sentry provides organizations with the intelligence they need to identify and manage this risk to protect their long-term competitiveness."


