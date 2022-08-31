Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider") today announced a new strategic partnership with Mandiant to deliver joint customers access to the Strider Shield™ dataset as part of their suite of Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services. The partnership is designed to provide organizations with actionable and contextualized insights that will help decrease investigation times, expand visibility into emerging risk landscapes, and move security and legal teams to a proactive risk management posture.

"We constantly search for partners with new, innovative technologies that provide real value to our customers," said Jon Ford, Managing Director at Mandiant. "Strider—and the unique data insights they provide—is a complementary addition to the Mandiant Insider Threat Security Services. Mandiant is proud to work with Strider to provide this capability to our customers to identify and mitigate this growing risk."

