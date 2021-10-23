OREM, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After flooding damaged schools in Tennessee and Louisiana, Studies Weekly stepped in and replaced school print publications free of charge. The company donated 480 print editions to one and 300 for another.
Studies Weekly is a curriculum company specializing in elementary periodicals for Social Studies, Science and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL). Whenever natural disasters happen in the United States, David Bagley, Studies Weekly's Chief Sales Officer, asks his team to contact customers and see what the company can do to help.
Robert Martin from Humphreys School District in Tennessee said they needed to replace their print editions of Studies Weekly's SEL curriculum. Heavy rainstorms had caused massive flooding in their town, which damaged the school building and supplies. Bagley's team responded quickly and sent publications for Kindergarten through fifth grade completely free of charge.
Martin, an instructional supervisor, was impressed that Studies Weekly offered to replace the damaged publications.
"The sales staff that works with the district administrators has always been professional and friendly," Martin said. "Studies Weekly is a great partner and has gone the extra mile to provide materials for our students that are needed now more than ever."
Bayou Boeuf Elementary School in Louisiana also needed 50 student editions replaced for each grade, Kindergarten through fifth after Hurricane Ida caused severe damage. The team sent replacements for free to the school's temporary location.
"I can't even imagine the hardships those students went through during that awful event," Bagley said. "I am just so grateful that we are in a position to help them in this small way."