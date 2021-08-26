OREM, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School districts that adopt Studies Weekly district-wide can now schedule one-on-one or small group consultations for their teachers with Studies Weekly's new teacher advocate, Debbie Bagley. Teachers will receive personalized, educational support in the form of a Q&A session as opposed to a PD training lecture. Districts must set up these meetings through their State's sales representative.
With Bagley's 15 years of experience in education, she is a valuable asset to teachers and school districts. Bagley earned two bachelor's degrees in education and also received a Kodály music teaching certificate. She has served on leadership teams focused on 21st century learning, the 6 C's, integrated instruction, and deep learning for students.
As a classroom teacher, she experienced how the Studies Weekly Social Studies curriculum strengthened student understanding of cooperation, empathy, kindness, and respect for differences. Because these life skills can increase a student's social-emotional learning, and influence productive life choices, Bagley began integrating these skills into every aspect of her classroom activities.
"I felt I was making a real impact on a whole generation," Bagley said.
She had the opportunity to share her love for the Studies Weekly curriculum and explain the benefits of the program while working as a professional development trainer. As teachers reached out to her for help, she began to realize the need for additional support for classroom implementation.
"When Studies Weekly offered me this position, it was hard to imagine leaving my students. But I love the Studies Weekly's vision of engaging children in the learning process and how that empowers students," she said. "As a teacher advocate, I can reach countless students by helping educators be more effective and passionate about strengthening students' positive social influence with this learning tool."
Bagley understands the demands of being in the classroom and meeting ELA and math standards. One of her goals is to make using Studies Weekly stress-free.
"I want teachers to find joy in knowing they are making a difference in their students' lives by helping them become better citizens, armed with social and emotional skills. I look forward to supporting my fellow educators as they help their students and communities be the best they can be," she said.
Teachers and school leaders can learn more at studiesweekly.com.
About Studies Weekly
Studies Weekly, a curriculum company based in Utah, has been educating elementary students since 1984. Studies Weekly's curriculum is uniquely presented in a printed periodical format that pairs with an interactive online learning platform. The company offers award-winning K-6 social studies, science, and well-being curriculum, adopted by state boards of education across the nation.
Media Contact
Melody Anderson, Studies Weekly, +1 8017176091, karissa.neely@studiesweekly.com
SOURCE Studies Weekly