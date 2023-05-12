Studies Weekly has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to bring Studies Weekly's elementary-level well-being program to Ukrainian students in an effort to help them thrive in their war-torn world.
OREM, Utah, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An American curriculum company is providing wellness materials to all elementary children in Ukraine.
In August 2022, Studies Weekly, a Utah elementary curriculum publisher, partnered with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to bring Studies Weekly's elementary-level social-emotional well-being program to Ukrainian students in an effort to help them thrive in their war-torn world.
"It has long been my dream to find ways to support students in other countries with our curriculum. Ukraine is certainly in need, and I am grateful we were able to facilitate this partnership," said Ed Rickers, owner and president of Studies Weekly.
For the translation, Studies Weekly connected with Utah-based translation provider, Transcend Translation. Volunteers from both Utah companies worked together to provide Studies Weekly's research-based curriculum to Ukrainian children, without creating any financial obligations for the Ukrainian government at a time when all their resources have been diverted elsewhere.
"Our awareness of the challenges in Ukraine are heightened all the more because a member of our marketing team, Anton Piddubnyi, lived there during the Russian invasion and was forced to flee. While monitoring Anton's situation, we realized we could help Ukrainian children by donating our Well-Being curriculum for these students," said John McCurdy, Studies Weekly CEO.
After Ukrainian Catholic University did an in-depth analysis of the publications and gave the content a glowing review, Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science approved the commencement of the project.
Transcend Translation's team worked through Fall 2022 and spent 151 hours translating and adapting the Well-Being materials for Ukrainian students.
"Having personally served in two deployments to Iraq, I saw closely how war negatively impacts kids and their education. Being able to provide Ukrainian educational materials in their language to help them overcome those negative impacts was an easy decision and well worth our time, effort, and the money we donated," said Cyle Adair, founder and CEO of Transcend.
This curriculum will be available online to 6.5 million students and 360,000 educators in Ukraine, regardless of their current location.
The country plans to fully implement Studies Weekly's curriculum in early 2024, according to Valerii Hauf, project manager, under the direction of the office of First Lady Olena Zelenska. Project managers at the Ukraine Ministry and local educators spent the first part of 2023 adapting and certifying the materials. Next steps include training education coaches and teachers and piloting best global practices in the educational process.
"When Studies Weekly mentioned the opportunity to help kids in Ukraine, we knew it would make a great impact in a war-torn country, and we were happy to partner with them in this endeavor. We've worked with Studies Weekly on many translation projects. We know they are a great company and know their products really affect young people who are the future," Adair added.
After almost a year of work, the Studies Weekly team is excited things are moving forward.
"When I first saw the translated version, my eyes filled with tears because I know this project will have a huge impact," Piddubnyi said. "I witnessed the struggles that children go through in Ukraine and saw the need to support their emotional health in these difficult times. I am so glad that our Studies Weekly team could make this happen."
About Studies Weekly
Studies Weekly is a curriculum company based in Orem, Utah, that has been educating elementary students since 1984. Studies Weekly's curriculum is uniquely presented in a printed periodical format that pairs with an interactive online learning platform. The company offers award-winning K-6 social studies, science, and wellness curriculum, adopted by state boards of education across the nation.
About Transcend Translation
Transcend Translation is a disabled veteran-owned company offering fast and reliable language translation services in all industries. Transcend Translation helps companies speak to their global audiences, increase engagement and revenue, and achieve organizational success through quality translation and interpretation.
Media Contact
Melody Anderson, Studies Weekly, 1 8663118734, marketing@studiesweekly.com
SOURCE Studies Weekly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.