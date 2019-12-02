Lucid.jpg

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand consistency can have a significant impact on revenue according to a Lucidpress study. In fact, the latest State of Brand Consistency Report found consistent branding can increase revenue by 33% -- a 10% increase over the 2016 report.

While over 60% percent of brands believe maintaining a consistent brand is important when generating leads and communicating with existing customers, 81% of companies still deal with off-brand content according to the study.

"Companies will continue to struggle with off-brand content as demand for content continues to grow with 50% of organizations creating more content this year than the year prior," said Owen Fuller, general manager of Lucidpress.

Lucidpress surveyed over 200 organizations across a variety of industries to collect the survey results. A synopsis of the study and link to the full report can be found here.

