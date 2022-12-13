Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Individuals who engage in regular religious practice at home in addition to attending church regularly report higher levels of life meaning and relationship quality  

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While many public reports have found that religion has a profoundly positive impact on people's lives, a new report from the Wheatley Institute suggests that many of these studies often underestimate the full benefits of religion. The report entitled, "A Not-So-Good Faith Estimate: Why Many Studies Underestimate the Full Benefits of Religion," explores how active engagement in home-centered religious practices-in addition to regularly attending their religious services-leads to experiencing the greatest benefits to individual well-being and relationship outcomes.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.