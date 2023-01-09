Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight's showdown between TCU and Georgia marks the end of the college football season, but an increasingly fierce multi-billion battle for b-school graduate students rages on at universities across the country. With applications to graduate business school degree programs down in 2022, growth for those few who are winning increases are coming from other schools. So, how are websites, often university's first potential-student touchpoint, doing at resonating with those students?

"Not too well," reports Michael Drago, Vice President of Strategy at Blue Owl AI. "A just-completed study of the websites of nearly 200 universities shows that few programs establish a brand position, define who their program is built for, and target the types of prospects that tend to thrive in their program." The study evaluated nine critical elements associated with effective marketing, persuasion, and website presentation. The analysis assigned a 1-100 scale and the average site scored a student-numbing 48.


