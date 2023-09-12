Suanfarma USA Reinforces Commitment to Fair Trade, Organic Ingredients (Credit: Carter Bohin)

Suanfarma USA Reinforces Commitment to Fair Trade, Organic Ingredients (Credit: Carter Bohin)

 By SUANFARMA

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With the opening of a new facility in Utah, Suanfarma USA will rapidly cover the demand for organic ingredients for West Coast customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suanfarma USA expands its commitment to develop and market sustainable botanical ingredients for the US market. The company has attained USDA Organic and Fair for Life (FFL) certifications at its New Jersey site and for the new facility in Utah to serve the high demand from customers on the West Coast. With these two locations, Suanfarma USA can more efficiently cover market demand.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.